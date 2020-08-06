Welcome
-
Keysight World 2020
Innovate Next
Now more than ever, innovation must go on, wherever we are working. And just as you continue innovating what’s next, we are innovating our next Keysight World events as either virtual, immersive experiences or traditional face-to-face – but all as compelling, engaging, and informative as ever.
About Keysight World
You are the world’s visionaries and innovators. You deliver breakthroughs that change lives, secure the world, and connect people across the globe.
At Keysight, we know that innovating what’s next in technology requires the perfect blend of inspiration, technology, solutions, and partners from around the world.
That’s the driving idea behind Keysight World. You bring your limitless imagination and vision. We bring together thought leaders, technological advances, breakthrough design, test, and optimization strategies, and leading-edge solutions on a global scale to inspire, enable, and accelerate your next innovation.
Join us at either one of our virtual events or live events in 2020.
Innovate Next. At Keysight World.
Program Highlights
5G
The time to implement 5G is now.
New frequency bands, a new over-the-air interface, and the use of multiple-input / multiple-output and beamforming technologies are driving a disruptive shift in design and test measurement techniques.
Learn how to emulate the latest 5G devices and networks, increase the performance of your 5G innovations, and streamline your workflow — today.
High Speed Digital
High-speed digital standards and data center networking speeds are quickly evolving to support ever-increasing computing and performance demands. Faster networking speeds require faster memory and faster serial bus communications. You need to address parallel design challenges, all necessary to support emerging technologies such as 5G, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and autonomous vehicles.
Learn how Keysight’s unique solutions help you master every aspect of high-speed digital designs across all product development stages — from design and simulation through analysis, debug, and compliance test.
IT Network Security
The Network Effect states, “The value of your network increases proportionally with the square of the number of nodes,” but so do the dangers.
Keysight brings decades of experience as the source of truth for the biggest network equipment makers and network operators on the planet. That experience puts us in a unique position to provide the dynamic network intelligence needed to run and secure the networks at the center of everything we do.
Learn how to survive — and even thrive — as the ability to measure helps you manage not just the traffic on your network, but its security as well.
Automotive
Cars are evolving dramatically, as is their use of electronics to enable the future of transportation.
Maintaining a safe driving experience in the era of e-mobility and autonomous driving requires constant secure connectivity on- and off-vehicle, dozens of IoT sensors, and precise timing. When safety is in the balance, validating these things demands accuracy and precision that go far beyond “pass” or “fail.”
Keysight PathWave
Keysight’s PathWave is the industry’s first design and test software platform to accelerate workflows by connecting every step in the product development path — from design and simulation, to prototype and test, to manufacturing.
Get a demonstration of this powerful integrated software platform and learn from Keysight technical experts how to connect and accelerate your workflow with PathWave.
Keysight Services
Services are critical to maximizing your test environment and test solutions.
Keysight World 2020 features sessions and meeting areas dedicated to services and support at our face to face events.
Learn about our new KeysightCare program as well as other Keysight core service offerings, and meet service representatives to discuss your needs and answer questions.
Plus live and virtual equipment demonstrations, access to Keysight staff face to face or virtually, and more.
4
Continents
10
Events
17000+
Attendees in 2019
200+
Technical Sessions in 2019
200+
Live Demonstrations in 2019
Why Attend
Deep Technical Sessions
Learn from industry leaders and technical experts about the latest industry directions and technologies, and whether live or broadcast live, presenters will be standing by to answer your questions at the end of each session.
Product Demonstrations
Visit demonstration booths, live or virtually, to see the latest products and discuss your specific applications while interacting with our experts.
Access to Industry Experts
Meet with your industry peers and Keysight’s technical experts, partners, and executives with access to speakers via live chats and session Q&As.
Fully Virtual Regional Events
Our regional events are immersive virtual experiences and will be broadcast live at three different times globally. All sessions and solution demonstrations will be delivered in English. Click below in one of the events for more information on that event and to register for that event.
Fully Virtual Country Events
Our country events are immersive virtual experiences and will be broadcast live in local time zones. The Tokyo event will be delivered in Japanese, the Vietnam event in Vietnamese, the South Korean event in Korean, and the India event in English. Click below on one of the events for more information on that event and to register for that event.
Keysight World India
October 6 – 9, 2020
IST: 9:30 am to 1:30 pm
More Information – Coming Early August
Face-to-Face Events
Join your colleagues and peers for this premiere event. Attend in-person or attend virtually for broadcast of plenary and technical track sessions. Register today!