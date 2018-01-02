Calling all 5G design and test engineers to Keysight’s Stump the Experts contest. Join your industry peers and Keysight’s technology experts in a fun and exciting community challenge where you can learn about 5G from the very best and brightest engineering minds. Here’s your chance to connect with and benefit from the collective intelligence of the world's 5G masterminds
Your goal is to confound our experts with your toughest technical issues and challenges in the 5G space. Don't miss this opportunity to have our experts answer your questions.
Contest opens on March 8 and ends on April 30, 2021
To enter
Record a one-minute video to describe your challenge and post it on YouTube. Then share your video link with us. Stump our experts and win a prize.Refer to the Contest Rules for additional information and judging criteria.
Meet Keysight's 5G Experts
Can you stump them?
Rafa is the go-to-market 5G functional and performance solutions lead, based in Keysight's 5G R&D facility in Malaga, Spain. He provides strategic and business direction, as well as expertise to Keysight's telecommunications operator and test lab customers. Rafa represents Keysight on international committees such as 3GPP and GCF/PTCRB. Rafa has 26 years’ experience in various roles in the telecommunications industry and is a part-time professor in telecommunications engineering at the University of Malaga.
Pertti is a product manager for Keysight's PROPSIM Channel Emulation. He has worked as a project manager and a product manager for Keysight’s Channel Emulation Solutions team in Oulu Finland, with the respective Channel Emulators R&D and manufacturing teams. He has over 30 years’ experience with cellular radio technologies and products. He has exceptional skills in translating complex high technology customer requirements into R&D functions.
Sangkyo has been with Keysight for 21 years, in roles spanning solution project manager, software product planning, application developer, and 5G technical lead scientist. He specializes in communication systems modeling and simulation, RF/antenna, DSP, and wireless channel. Through his extensive knowledge in the electronics design industry, he has contributed to various collaboration research projects with key 5G/6G players focusing on EDA, communications system architecture, and physical layer system-level simulation.
Deepak is a 5G Technical Solutions Marketing Manager at Keysight based out of Northern Virginia, in the United States. Deepak is part of the Nemo Wireless Solutions group (NWS) at Keysight. He focuses on key customer engagements in strategic areas such as 5G and IoT. His expertise is in data analytics with a focus on automated drive testing, device troubleshooting and benchmarking.
Martha is a senior wireless application engineer, working on 5G physical layer applications at Keysight Technologies. Martha has been with Keysight for 20 years and has held multiple positions, including application lead for 4G and 3G signal generation and analysis solutions, small cell and femtocell program manager, and outbound marketing lead. She often delivers technical seminars, training, and webcasts to engineers on emerging wireless technologies, such as 5G and IoT.
Rolland is a senior product manager for Keysight's FieldFox RF handheld analyzers, based in Santa Rosa, California. Rolland has over 20 years’ experience in the RF/MW and wireless communications industry. He specializes in the area of infrastructure installation and maintenance, network engineering, optimization, and interference troubleshooting. Currently, he is working to develop a world-leading RF/MW handheld instrument for wireless and aerospace/defense communications.
Gain Access to the Best and Brightest Minds in 5G
3 Hours of Consulting
Three winners will receive valuable consulting time with Keysight's experts.
1 Hour of Consulting
Three winners will receive valuable consulting time with Keysight's experts.
Keysight's 5G Book
First 50 entrants will receive Keysight's Engineering the 5G World book.
Contest Shirt
Top 100 video entries, as ranked by our judges, will receive a shirt.