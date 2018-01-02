Achieving a first-to-market advantage in 5G requires innovative network emulation solutions that accelerate the device workflow. Keysight’s solutions span and connect all stages—development, acceptance, manufacturing, and deployment—by leveraging the same hardware and using common software tools. Streamline your workflow across test domains including protocol, radio frequency (RF)/radio resource management (RRM), and functional and performance testing.

Find the 5G Network Emulation Software That's Right for You

UXM 5G Test Application

Configure network parameters and test scenarios for emulation

S8701A Protocol R&D Toolset

Verify 5G NR and LTE signaling protocols of the latest 5G chipsets and devices

S8702A RF Automation Toolset

Quickly inspect and verify RF transmitter and receiver performance

S8710A Device Benchmarking Toolset

Compare performance across device builds and models

S8704A Protocol Conformance Toolset


Verify conformance to the 3GPP-defined signaling requirements

S8705A RF/RRM DVT & Conformance Toolset

Ensure RF/RRM conformance and explore device capabilities beyond 3GPP

S8706A Protocol Carrier Acceptance Toolset

Perform signaling, performance, and application testing for carrier acceptance

S8707A RF/RRM Carrier Acceptance Toolset

Address 5G NR supplementary RF test plans from all major network operators

PathWave Signal Generation

Create signals that conform to 3GPP 5G NR standards
 

PathWave X-Series Measurement Applications

Perform 5G NR one-button downlink and uplink measurements per 3GPP standards

PathWave Test Automation

Automate, accelerate, and scale across your test workflow

5G Wireless Test Platforms

E7515B UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform

Scale from benchtop R&D to full-rack acceptance test

E6640A EXM Wireless Test Set

Optimize multi-device testing using up to four transceiver (TRX) modules

Want help or have questions?