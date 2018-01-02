Achieving a first-to-market advantage in 5G requires innovative network emulation solutions that accelerate the device workflow. Keysight’s solutions span and connect all stages—development, acceptance, manufacturing, and deployment—by leveraging the same hardware and using common software tools. Streamline your workflow across test domains including protocol, radio frequency (RF)/radio resource management (RRM), and functional and performance testing.
Find the 5G Network Emulation Software That's Right for You
Configure network parameters and test scenarios for emulation
Verify 5G NR and LTE signaling protocols of the latest 5G chipsets and devices
Quickly inspect and verify RF transmitter and receiver performance
S8710A Device Benchmarking Toolset
Compare performance across device builds and models
S8704A Protocol Conformance Toolset
Verify conformance to the 3GPP-defined signaling requirements
S8705A RF/RRM DVT & Conformance Toolset
Ensure RF/RRM conformance and explore device capabilities beyond 3GPP
S8706A Protocol Carrier Acceptance Toolset
Perform signaling, performance, and application testing for carrier acceptance
S8707A RF/RRM Carrier Acceptance Toolset
Address 5G NR supplementary RF test plans from all major network operators
Create signals that conform to 3GPP 5G NR standards
PathWave X-Series Measurement Applications
Perform 5G NR one-button downlink and uplink measurements per 3GPP standards
Automate, accelerate, and scale across your test workflow
5G Wireless Test Platforms
E7515B UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform
Scale from benchtop R&D to full-rack acceptance test
E6640A EXM Wireless Test Set
Optimize multi-device testing using up to four transceiver (TRX) modules