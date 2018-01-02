With the global 5G network rollout, dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) between 4G and 5G is a focal point for mobile network operators. DSS enables the quick and cost-effective build out of robust 5G services, with broad coverage areas, using existing spectrum in mid- and low-band frequencies. We can help you test the DSS capability of your base stations to ensure the simultaneous transmission of LTE and 5G New Radio (NR) services in the same 4G band.