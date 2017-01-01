Learn how to improve your design, validation and test at millimeter-wave frequencies

Precisely characterize millimeter-wave designs with stable, accurate measurements from 900 Hz to 120 GHz.

Download the ebook and application notes to learn how to improve your design, validation and test.

Our ebook and application notes will help you deliver competitive next-generation devices and designs up to 120 GHz.

1. 5 Essential Hints to Improve Millimeter-wave Network Analysis

Improve your results for design and test network analysis at millimeter-wave frequencies: get five hint to help you optimize device performance.

2. Achieve Metrology-grade Network Analysis at Millimeter-wave Frequency

Learn how using network analysis allows you to precisely characterize millimeter-wave designs with stable, accurate measurements form 900 Hz to 120 GHz.

• Enhance the stability and precision with mechanical innovations

• Simplify complex tasks with measurement applications

• Reduce test time from hours to minutes

3. Ensure Greater Confidence in Signal Analysis at 110 GHz and Beyond

This application brief explains the complexity of testing in millimeter wave and how you can meet those challenges.

• Wide range, single-sweep solution up to 110 GHz

• Capture lower-level spurious signals

• Characterize the latest wideband signals: 5G, 802.11, satellite, radar

The form below is specific to the US, Canada and Latin America. Use the black globe in the top right corner to select a different country.