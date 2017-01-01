Here’s the page we think you wanted. See search results instead:

 

Accelerate 5G Design and Test

Learn about the latest 5G technologies and test methods to address key challenges in our 5G test & measurement resource kit.

Accelerate your 5G designs with white papers, webcasts and more, including:
    • Application note: Testing 5G: Data Throughput
    • White paper: OTA Test for Millimeter-Wave 5G NR Devices and Systems
    • Application note: The Evolution to 5G Massive MIMO: Beamforming Simulation and Measurement
    • Webcast: A Practical Guide to Understanding the Road to 5G
    • Application note: Examining the Challenges in Implementing & Testing Massive MIMO for 5G
    • Webcast: 5G Beams and Dreams: From FD-MIMO to Massive MIMO
    • Application note: 5G Over-the-Air Performance Measurement and Evaluation
    • White paper: Calibration Techniques Improve Confidence during MIMO and Beamsteering Verification Characterization
    •  Infographic: OTA Testing - Massive MIMO and mmWave Challenges

New: Get more 5G resources from Ixia, a Keysight Business 

