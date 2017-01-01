Accelerate 5G Design and Test

Learn about the latest 5G technologies and test methods to address key challenges in our 5G test & measurement resource kit.

Accelerate your 5G designs with white papers, webcasts and more, including:

• Application note: Testing 5G: Data Throughput

• White paper: OTA Test for Millimeter-Wave 5G NR Devices and Systems

• Application note: The Evolution to 5G Massive MIMO: Beamforming Simulation and Measurement

• Webcast: A Practical Guide to Understanding the Road to 5G

• Application note: Examining the Challenges in Implementing & Testing Massive MIMO for 5G

• Webcast: 5G Beams and Dreams: From FD-MIMO to Massive MIMO

• Application note: 5G Over-the-Air Performance Measurement and Evaluation

• White paper: Calibration Techniques Improve Confidence during MIMO and Beamsteering Verification Characterization

• Infographic: OTA Testing - Massive MIMO and mmWave Challenges

New: Get more 5G resources from Ixia, a Keysight Business

The form below is specific to US, Canada and Latin America. Use the black globe in top right to select a different country.