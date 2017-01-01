Take the Lead in 5G Wireless Technology

Accelerate 5G design and test with these wireless resources

Keysight’s 5G white papers, application notes and webcasts support your efforts to innovate across new and existing wireless technologies as you transform ideas into reality. Completing the short form presented below will give you access to the following:

View the webcast "A Flexible Testbed for 5G Waveform Generation and Analysis"

Download the white paper "Implementing a Flexible Testbed for 5G Waveform Generation and Analysis"

Download the white paper “Exploring 5G Coexistence Scenarios Using a Flexible Hardware/Software Testbed”

View the webcast “Coexistence in a 3G / 4G / Satellite World”

View the webcast “Unlocking Wideband 5G & mmWave Insights to 110 GHz”

Watch the tutorial “Millimeter Wave Active Component Characterization for 5G”

Download the white paper “Applying a Very Wide-Bandwidth Millimeter-Wave Testbed to Power Amplifier DPD”

Watch the tutorial “Error Vector Magnitude Measurements Fit for 5G”



The form below is specific to US, Canada and Latin America. Use black globe in top right corner to select a different country.