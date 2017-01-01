Here’s the page we think you wanted. See search results instead:

 

Contact an Expert

Learn about New WLAN applications 802.11ac, 802.11ad, 802.11ax with these useful resources

Please complete the form below to receive the “Internet of Things (IoT)" poster and/or to download key application notes, and view webcasts.

802.11ax and 802.11ad – Why we need them and how will it change my RF test methods? - IEEE Webcast

Eye on 802.11ax: What it is and How to Overcome the Test Challenges it Creates – White Paper

Testing New-Generation WLAN 802.11ac - Application Note

Solutions for WLAN 802.11ac Manufacturing Test - Application note

Understanding 802.11ad Physical Layer and Measurement Challenges - Tutorial

Wireless LAN at 60 GHz - IEEE 802.11ad Explained - Application Note

The form below is specific to US, Canada and Latin America.  Use the black globe in top right corner of this page to select a different country.
 

* Required Information.




30 character limit


2 UPPER CASE LETTERS (i.e. NY). Use NA where not applicable for your country.



Please include area code









By clicking Submit, you accept the privacy statement which explains how we collect and use your personal data: Privacy Statement.


Checking this box allows us to insert your details automatically into forms on the Keysight site, making it easier for you to request information from us.