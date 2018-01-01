Learn about 5G technologies “everything everywhere and always connected”
Accelerate 5G design and test with these wireless resources
Poster
- 10 Things You Should Know About Massive MIMO
Application Notes and White Papers
- OTA Test for Millimeter-Wave 5G NR Devices and Systems
- Testing 5G: Data Throughput
- Exploring 5G Coexistence Scenarios Using a Flexible Hardware/Software Testbed
- Applying a Very Wide-Bandwidth Millimeter-Wave Testbed to Power Amplifier DPD
- Examining the Challenges in Implementing and Testing Massive MIMO for 5G
- The Communication System Architect’s Guide to 5G Physical Layer Modeling
- Defining a Channel Sounding Measurement System for Characterization of 5G Air Interfaces
- Implementing a Flexible Testbed for 5G Waveform Generation and Analysis
- Solutions for Design and Evaluation of 5G Candidate Waveforms
Tutorials
- Understanding the 5G NR Physical Layer
- A Practical Guide to Understanding the Road to 5G
- Coexistence in a 3G / 4G / Satellite World
- Massive MIMO Technology Insights and Challenges
- Millimeter Wave Active Component Characterization for 5G
- Error Vector Magnitude Measurements Fit for 5G
- Taking 5G from Vision to Reality
- Unlocking Wideband 5G & mmWave Insights to 110 GHz
- 5G Physical Layer Modeling: A Communication System Architect’s Guide
- 5G Channel Sounding Challenges and Test Approaches
- Addressing Multi-Channel Synchronization for MIMO and Beamforming Test
- Understanding 5G and How to Navigate Multiple Physical Layer Proposals
